Cyber - terrorists' to - Shut Down' PlayStation and Xbox at Xmas...
Infamous hacking groups Lizard Squad and Phantom Squad are thought to be behind the malicious ploy to take out PlayStation Network and Xbox Live. It is feared gamers playing their newly minted consoles over the festive period will be left frustrated as global networks are knocked offline.
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Give advise please
|Dec 22
|Garry
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Dec 21
|Thomad
|695
|Blac Chyna's Instagram hacker leaks 'private me...
|Dec 18
|AmyB
|1
|US more vulnerable to hacking than Russia, Obam...
|Dec 17
|com
|1
|'Not Much Happens In Russia Without Vladmir Put...
|Dec 17
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Kremlin defers to Trump on CIA view that Moscow...
|Dec 17
|BlownPiston
|2
|Bizarre racist manifesto and video posted to On...
|Dec 13
|Spotted Girl
|4
