Cyber Insurance Now Critical as Data Breaches Wreak Havoc
While 2016 may have been one of the worst years in history for network security, there is at least one silver lining for According to the Insurance Information Institute, more than 60 different insurance companies are now offering standalone cyber insurance policies, with an estimated U.S. market of more than $3.25 billion in gross written premiums this year. That figure is the direct result of two related trends.
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Give advise please
|12 hr
|Garry
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Wed
|Thomad
|695
|Blac Chyna's Instagram hacker leaks 'private me...
|Dec 18
|AmyB
|1
|US more vulnerable to hacking than Russia, Obam...
|Dec 17
|com
|1
|'Not Much Happens In Russia Without Vladmir Put...
|Dec 17
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Kremlin defers to Trump on CIA view that Moscow...
|Dec 17
|BlownPiston
|2
|Bizarre racist manifesto and video posted to On...
|Dec 13
|Spotted Girl
|4
