Cyber attack 'will topple major company next year'
A cyber attack will topple a major company next year as firms face a growing threat to their security systems from online hackers, according to an influential business lobby group. James Sproule, chief economist at the Institute of Directors , said companies should be braced for more rogue attacks and state-sponsored assaults following a spate of incidents this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Echo.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|1 hr
|anonymous
|21
|Spying on you without webcam/camera or microphone?
|Tue
|joec888
|1
|Give advise please
|Dec 22
|Garry
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Dec 21
|Thomad
|695
|Blac Chyna's Instagram hacker leaks 'private me...
|Dec 18
|AmyB
|1
|US more vulnerable to hacking than Russia, Obam...
|Dec 17
|com
|1
|'Not Much Happens In Russia Without Vladmir Put...
|Dec 17
|just a guy i knew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC