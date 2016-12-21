Chinese hackers make $5.8m from US hack

Chinese hackers make $5.8m from US hack

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Three Chinese hackers made more than US$4 million in illicit profits after breaking into the servers of top deals law firms in New York, the US said in announcing charges and the arrest of one of the men. The three targeted at least seven major international law firms that had been retained by companies to advise on deals and successfully got into the e-mail accounts of senior lawyers at two of the firms, according to the indictment unsealed Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

