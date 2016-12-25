Bob Dylan, Sony Music Twitter Accounts Hacked, Falsely Tweet Death of Britney Spears
Sony Music Entertainment caused a short frenzy early Monday morning when it sent a tweet that Britney Spears had died from its official Sony Music Global account. "RIP @britneyspears," read the tweet shortly after 8 a.m. ET, which also had a frown-face emoji and the hashtag #RIPBritney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|8 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Give advise please
|Dec 22
|Garry
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Dec 21
|Thomad
|695
|Blac Chyna's Instagram hacker leaks 'private me...
|Dec 18
|AmyB
|1
|US more vulnerable to hacking than Russia, Obam...
|Dec 17
|com
|1
|'Not Much Happens In Russia Without Vladmir Put...
|Dec 17
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Kremlin defers to Trump on CIA view that Moscow...
|Dec 17
|BlownPiston
|2
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC