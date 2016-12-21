Attacks on Computer Crime bill part of attack on junta, says security source

A SERIES of manoeuvres against the Computer Crime bill draft could be political games to discredit the junta government of Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha ahead of next year's general election, a security source said yesterday. Meanwhile, the Thai Netizen Network, which co-lodged a petition endorsed by 300,000 internet users against the bill draft, said that it was normal for the public to give their opinion in political arenas, especially concerning laws that could curb freedom of expression during election campaigns.

