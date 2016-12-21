At Least 35 Dead in Istanbul Nightclu...

At Least 35 Dead in Istanbul Nightclub Attack, Governor Says

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KNEB-AM Scottsbluff

The Omaha World-Herald reports the cargo... -- Malware associated with Russian hackers was found on a computer belonging to a utility company in Vermont, according to the company.After being alerted la... -- At least 35 people have been killed and about 40 others injured in a New Year's Eve attack on Reina, a nightclub in Istanbul, according to Istanbul's governor. H... Aside from the cattle market and a continued battle with property taxes, Nebraska Cattlemen looks back at 2016 seeing some major accomplishments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab... Sat RustyS 29
Spying on you without webcam/camera or microphone? Dec 27 joec888 1
Give advise please Dec 22 Garry 1
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Dec 21 Thomad 695
News Blac Chyna's Instagram hacker leaks 'private me... Dec 18 AmyB 1
News US more vulnerable to hacking than Russia, Obam... Dec 17 com 1
News 'Not Much Happens In Russia Without Vladmir Put... Dec 17 just a guy i knew 1
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,351 • Total comments across all topics: 277,510,928

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC