Asked About Russia Sanctions, Donald Trump Says 'We Ought To Get On With Our Lives'

US President-elect Donald Trump answers questions from the media on December 28, 2016 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump has cast doubt on the findings of U.S. intelligence agencies that Russian hackers meddled in the U.S. election - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday suggested that the United States and Russia lay to rest the controversy over Moscow's computer hacking of Democratic Party computers, saying, "We ought to get on with our lives."

