250 students of 30 schools, 150 volunteers trained to deal with emergencies26-Dec-1647

Karachi: More than 250 students from 30 schools of Karachi and 150 Red Crescent volunteers and staff were trained to deal with any emergency like situation during a three days annual field training camp organized by the Sindh chapter of Pakistan Red Crescent for Urban Disaster Response Team and School Safety Program Volunteers. During the camp, participants were trained by experts to prepare themselves for effective response in case of any emergency.

