Will sex robots become the new norm? Report looks at uses of life-like robots
While sex robots may have some positive uses, they may also reinforce far darker behaviors, according to a new report by robotics experts. Will sex robots become the new norm? Report looks at uses of life-like robots While sex robots may have some positive uses, they may also reinforce far darker behaviors, according to a new report by robotics experts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|26 min
|15th Dalai Lama
|76,119
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|36 min
|VetnorsGate
|14,351
|Astronauts aboard space station share stunning ...
|1 hr
|Suezanne
|1
|Businesses urged to prepare for eclipse crowds
|13 hr
|klaus
|7
|Exciting news! DVDFab Movie Server is now offi...
|17 hr
|dvdlover
|1
|IJOY RDTA 5S - Central Refill Design, Dual Adju...
|21 hr
|luckyluckyluke
|1
|Canadian clinics begin offering stem-cell treat...
|Tue
|Paul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC