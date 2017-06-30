Vice president gets insider look at Kennedy Space Center
Vice President Mike Pence got an insider's look at Kennedy Space Center on Thursday and promised more glory days ahead for "this gateway to the stars." Pence is heading up a newly revived National Space Council.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|2 hr
|Dogen
|76,179
|Free DVD Burning Software for Windows 8
|3 hr
|dvdlover
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|10 hr
|Johilir
|739
|How to retrieve deleted notes without iTunes ba... (Apr '13)
|Thu
|Davaincoal
|43
|Aspire Speeder 200W Kit, Compact, Ergonomic & A...
|Wed
|luckyluckyluke
|1
|Businesses urged to prepare for eclipse crowds
|Wed
|Eclipse update
|11
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|Wed
|SoE
|14,361
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC