Ukraine points finger at Russian security services in recent cyber attack
Ukraine said on Saturday that the Russian security services were involved in a recent cyber attack that hit Ukraine, saying the aim was to destroy important data and spread panic. The SBU, Ukraine's state security service, said the attack, which started in Ukraine and spread around the world on Tuesday, was by the same hackers who attacked the Ukrainian power grid in December 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|4 hr
|Science
|75,860
|NASA: No, we don't have child slave colonies on...
|7 hr
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|4
|NASA tries to kickstart memes with a photo of J...
|7 hr
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
|Christian Bernal arrested by US Marshals
|8 hr
|Bumping gums
|22
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|14 hr
|0smius
|14,332
|PowWow Energy Releases Automated Water Records ...
|19 hr
|William Gannon
|1
|Microsoft issues more security patches for oldera
|Fri
|Cameon233
|2
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC