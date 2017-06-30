Trudeau unveils Canada's newest astronauts: Jennifer Sidey and Josh Kutryk
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau used the platform of waterlogged Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa to name Jennifer Sidey of Calgary and Joshua Kutryk of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. Sidey is a lecturer with the University of Cambridge who has worked as a mechanical engineer, while Kutryk is an air force pilot who also holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and a master's degree in defence studies.
