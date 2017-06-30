Trudeau unveils Canada's newest astro...

Trudeau unveils Canada's newest astronauts: Jennifer Sidey and Josh Kutryk

39 min ago Read more: CTV

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau used the platform of waterlogged Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa to name Jennifer Sidey of Calgary and Joshua Kutryk of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. Sidey is a lecturer with the University of Cambridge who has worked as a mechanical engineer, while Kutryk is an air force pilot who also holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and a master's degree in defence studies.

Chicago, IL

