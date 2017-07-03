Toyota robot helps Army ranger paralyzed in Afghanistan
The automaker, which has a growing interest in robotics and home mobility, spent three days testing with a paralyzed Army ranger recently. The robot would bring Romy Camargo water and snacks, and open his front door for him.
