SpaceX's crazy 12 hours: Fly a Falcon...

SpaceX's crazy 12 hours: Fly a Falcon, land a Dragon

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

Over the course of just 12 hours Monday, SpaceX plans to guide a Dragon spaceship home from the International Space Station, then launch a communications satellite on one of its Falcon 9 rockets. Over the course of just 12 hours Monday, SpaceX plans to guide a Dragon spaceship home from the International Space Station, then launch a communications satellite on one of its Falcon 9 rockets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 2 hr Regolith Based Li... 76,019
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 7 hr SoE 14,341
News 'It has to be something, but it could be infini... 8 hr He Named Me Black... 9
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 12 hr Thamie Nelson 737
News Astronauta s baffled reactions to strange Trump... 15 hr nanoanomaly 1
DVDFab 10.0.4.5 for windows Updated! 20 hr dvdlover 1
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) Sun Science 180,393
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,671 • Total comments across all topics: 282,217,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC