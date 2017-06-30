SpaceX's crazy 12 hours: Fly a Falcon, land a Dragon
Over the course of just 12 hours Monday, SpaceX plans to guide a Dragon spaceship home from the International Space Station, then launch a communications satellite on one of its Falcon 9 rockets. Over the course of just 12 hours Monday, SpaceX plans to guide a Dragon spaceship home from the International Space Station, then launch a communications satellite on one of its Falcon 9 rockets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|2 hr
|Regolith Based Li...
|76,019
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|7 hr
|SoE
|14,341
|'It has to be something, but it could be infini...
|8 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|9
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|12 hr
|Thamie Nelson
|737
|Astronauta s baffled reactions to strange Trump...
|15 hr
|nanoanomaly
|1
|DVDFab 10.0.4.5 for windows Updated!
|20 hr
|dvdlover
|1
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Sun
|Science
|180,393
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC