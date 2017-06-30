SpaceX takes a step back to sweat the...

SpaceX takes a step back to sweat the details, elude a third strikea on launchpad

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket sits on the launchpad at Kennedy Space Center Sunday. SpaceX postponed the launch of the Intelsat 35e satellite with about 10 seconds to go in the countdown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 5 min Al Caplan 76,073
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 3 hr 0smius 14,348
News Businesses urged to prepare for eclipse crowds 4 hr klaus 7
Exciting news! DVDFab Movie Server is now offi... 7 hr dvdlover 1
IJOY RDTA 5S - Central Refill Design, Dual Adju... 11 hr luckyluckyluke 1
News Canadian clinics begin offering stem-cell treat... 14 hr Paul 1
News Astronauta s baffled reactions to strange Trump... 20 hr Nemesis 2
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,449 • Total comments across all topics: 282,253,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC