SpaceX launches communication satellite on 3rd try

The unmanned Falcon rocket blasted off Wednesday evening from Florida's Kennedy Space Center. It successfully hoisted an Intelsat satellite that was going so high that there wasn't enough leftover fuel to attempt a booster landing.

