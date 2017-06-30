QVC parent buying HSN as shopping shi...

QVC parent buying HSN as shopping shifts online

QVC and Home Shopping Network, two of the most well-known home-shopping hubs, are combining further as they look at aggressive growth by Amazon and consumer shopping habits shifting to internet-based retail. Liberty Interactive Corp., which owns QVC and already owns 38 percent of HSN, will buy the rest of Home Shopping Network for about $2.6 billion in a stock deal.

