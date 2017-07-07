Qualcomm steps up legal battle with A...

Qualcomm steps up legal battle with Apple, asks iPhone ban

Read more: Manila Bulletin

Qualcomm on Thursday escalated its legal battle with Apple, filing a patent infringement lawsuit and requesting a ban on the importation of some iPhones, claiming unlawful and unfair use of the chipmaker's technology. Qualcomm said it filed two separate legal actions including a complaint asking for the iPhone import ban with the US International Trade Commission, a quasi-judicial government agency which hears cases involving trade disputes.

Chicago, IL

