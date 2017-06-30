Microsoft plans layoffs in sales forc...

Microsoft plans layoffs in sales force as it shifts focus to cloud computing: Reports

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

Microsoft reported revenue gains in cloud and business service operations, which offset a drop in "personal computing," which includes the Windows operating system that once made up its core business. Microsoft is planning layoffs as it refocuses its sales force on making the software colossus a pivotal part of businesses relying on cloud computing, according to media reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 2 min Aura Mytha 76,058
News Astronauta s baffled reactions to strange Trump... 2 hr Nemesis 2
Pavtube Video Converter Ultimate 4.9.1.0 13 hr scott 1
New Geek Vape Tab Pro-an ohm meter reader with ... 15 hr Megan Jones 1
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) Mon SoE 14,341
News 'It has to be something, but it could be infini... Mon He Named Me Black... 9
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Mon Thamie Nelson 737
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,999 • Total comments across all topics: 282,235,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC