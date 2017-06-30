Launch fails for Chinese heavy-lift c...

Launch fails for Chinese heavy-lift carrier rocket

A Chinese rocket launch failed on Sunday evening due to abnormality during the flight following what appeared to be a successful liftoff, the official Xinhua News Agency said. Experts will investigate the cause of the glitch for the launch of the Long March-5 Y2, China's second heavy-lift carrier rocket, from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in the southern province of Hainan, Xinhua said.

Chicago, IL

