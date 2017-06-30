Launch fails for Chinese heavy-lift carrier rocket
A Chinese rocket launch failed on Sunday evening due to abnormality during the flight following what appeared to be a successful liftoff, the official Xinhua News Agency said. Experts will investigate the cause of the glitch for the launch of the Long March-5 Y2, China's second heavy-lift carrier rocket, from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in the southern province of Hainan, Xinhua said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|23 min
|Science
|76,010
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|3 hr
|Thamie Nelson
|737
|Astronauta s baffled reactions to strange Trump...
|6 hr
|nanoanomaly
|1
|DVDFab 10.0.4.5 for windows Updated!
|11 hr
|dvdlover
|1
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|17 hr
|Science
|180,393
|'It has to be something, but it could be infini...
|20 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|8
|Dark Millions : Private Carding Forum (Feb '15)
|20 hr
|Jebensch699
|16
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC