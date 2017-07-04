July 4, 2017: Some quotes on what freedom means July 4, 2017: Some quotes on what freedom means
In honor of July 4th, here's what some patriots, politicians and just plain people have to say about freedom. "The winds that blow through the wide sky in these mounts, the winds that sweep from Canada to Mexico, from the Pacific to the Atlantic - have always blown on free men."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christian Bernal arrested by US Marshals
|18 min
|Satan
|27
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|13 hr
|VetnorsGate
|14,340
|'It has to be something, but it could be infini...
|14 hr
|News Flash
|5
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|14 hr
|Regolith Based Li...
|75,947
|NASA: No, we don't have child slave colonies on...
|Fri
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|4
|NASA tries to kickstart memes with a photo of J...
|Fri
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
|PowWow Energy Releases Automated Water Records ...
|Fri
|William Gannon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC