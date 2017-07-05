Google's Record Fine Is Only the Start From the EU
Google could see more fines from European Union antitrust regulators this year as probes into its AdSense advertising service and Android mobile-phone software near their end, three people familiar with the cases said just a week after the company was hit with a record penalty for its shopping-search services. Both are at advanced stages, though the Android case may not be concluded until later this year, according to one of the people, who all spoke on condition of anonymity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|76,157
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|8 hr
|Jocelyn Aldworth
|738
|How to retrieve deleted notes without iTunes ba... (Apr '13)
|12 hr
|Davaincoal
|43
|Aspire Speeder 200W Kit, Compact, Ergonomic & A...
|13 hr
|luckyluckyluke
|1
|Businesses urged to prepare for eclipse crowds
|13 hr
|Eclipse update
|11
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|15 hr
|SoE
|14,361
|Astronauts aboard space station share stunning ...
|18 hr
|Suezanne
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC