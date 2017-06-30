Fundraising drive begins to make Indi...

Fundraising drive begins to make Indiana trail system safer

Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

A fundraising drive has begun to help pay for security improvements and other upgrades along a northern Indiana recreation trail where two teenagers were killed nearly five months ago. The campaign launched Wednesday aims to raise $50,000 by Aug. 30 to improve the 10-mile network of the Delphi Historic Trails.

Chicago, IL

