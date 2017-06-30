Fundraising drive begins to make Indiana trail system safer
A fundraising drive has begun to help pay for security improvements and other upgrades along a northern Indiana recreation trail where two teenagers were killed nearly five months ago. The campaign launched Wednesday aims to raise $50,000 by Aug. 30 to improve the 10-mile network of the Delphi Historic Trails.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|44 min
|Aura Mytha
|76,144
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|5 hr
|Jocelyn Aldworth
|738
|How to retrieve deleted notes without iTunes ba... (Apr '13)
|8 hr
|Davaincoal
|43
|Aspire Speeder 200W Kit, Compact, Ergonomic & A...
|10 hr
|luckyluckyluke
|1
|Businesses urged to prepare for eclipse crowds
|10 hr
|Eclipse update
|11
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|12 hr
|SoE
|14,361
|Astronauts aboard space station share stunning ...
|15 hr
|Suezanne
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC