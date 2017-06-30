Ex-army medic posts video after fatal...

Ex-army medic posts video after fatal crash in Somerset

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

'Talk about fireworks!' Shocking moment four teens are arrested for 'having sex in the sea' as drunken crowd cheered them on during July 4th celebrations in Cape Cod Irishman who overstayed 90-day visa by more than a DECADE is deported - months after appearing on a national news program to talk about being an illegal immigrant The French are whingers. Americans are too fat to fit into the shower.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How a Cordova boat mechanic became an inventor ... 1 hr Truth Seeker 1
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 3 hr Dogen 76,199
News Squat delivery robot could be toting central Oh... 3 hr Brice N Livingston 1
Data Recovery for Kyocera - How to find deleted... (Aug '13) 7 hr Konhead 5
Free DVD Burning Software for Windows 8 14 hr dvdlover 1
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 21 hr Johilir 739
How to retrieve deleted notes without iTunes ba... (Apr '13) Thu Davaincoal 43
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Sudan
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,453 • Total comments across all topics: 282,309,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC