Deep-sea explorer Robert Ballard sets sail from Port of Los Angeles to map the unknown
Robert Ballard's research crew tests the ship's hoist with the ROV Argus. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is working with Dr. Robert Ballard and the Ocean Exploration Trust to explore ecosystems of the West Coast beginning with the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|3 hr
|Eagle 12 -
|76,194
|Squat delivery robot could be toting central Oh...
|4 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|4 hr
|SoE
|14,363
|How a Cordova boat mechanic became an inventor ...
|7 hr
|Truth Seeker
|1
|Data Recovery for Kyocera - How to find deleted... (Aug '13)
|13 hr
|Konhead
|5
|Free DVD Burning Software for Windows 8
|20 hr
|dvdlover
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Thu
|Johilir
|739
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC