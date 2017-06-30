Charges over cyber attack

Charges over cyber attack

The small Ukrainian tax software company that is accused of being the patient zero of a damaging global cyber epidemic is under investigation and will face charges, the head of Ukraine's CyberPolice suggested Monday. Col. Serhiy Demydiuk, the head of Ukraine's national Cyber police unit, said in an interview with The Associated Press that Kyiv-based M.E. Doc's employees had blown off repeated warnings about the security of their information technology infrastructure.

