Canada's two new astronauts to visit space agency near Montreal
Calgary's Jennifer Sidey and Joshua Kutryk of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., were named by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday as the country marked its 150th birthday. Sidey is a lecturer with the University of Cambridge who has worked as a mechanical engineer, while Kutryk is an air force pilot with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and a master's degree in defence studies.
