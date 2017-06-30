Big pharma turns to AI to speed drug ...

Big pharma turns to AI to speed drug discovery, GSK signs deal

19 hrs ago

The world's leading drug companies are turning to artificial intelligence to improve the hit-and-miss business of finding new medicines, with GlaxoSmithKline unveiling a new $43 million deal in the field on Sunday. Other pharmaceutical giants including Merck & Co, Johnson & Johnson and Sanofi are also exploring the potential of artificial intelligence to help streamline the drug discovery process.

