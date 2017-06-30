Big pharma turns to AI to speed drug discovery, GSK signs deal
The world's leading drug companies are turning to artificial intelligence to improve the hit-and-miss business of finding new medicines, with GlaxoSmithKline unveiling a new $43 million deal in the field on Sunday. Other pharmaceutical giants including Merck & Co, Johnson & Johnson and Sanofi are also exploring the potential of artificial intelligence to help streamline the drug discovery process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|1 hr
|Subduction Zone
|76,013
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|2 hr
|SoE
|14,341
|'It has to be something, but it could be infini...
|4 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|9
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|8 hr
|Thamie Nelson
|737
|Astronauta s baffled reactions to strange Trump...
|11 hr
|nanoanomaly
|1
|DVDFab 10.0.4.5 for windows Updated!
|16 hr
|dvdlover
|1
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|22 hr
|Science
|180,393
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC