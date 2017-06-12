Would you like a bag with that? A loo...

Would you like a bag with that? A look at Canada's grocery pickup, delivery options

There are 1 comment on the The Guardian story from 21 hrs ago, titled Would you like a bag with that? A look at Canada's grocery pickup, delivery options. In it, The Guardian reports that:

The Canadian grocery sector has long been considered a bit of a laggard compared to the U.S. when it comes to e-commerce and delivery services. That could change with Amazon's announcement it plans to buy Whole Foods.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Cusps

Toronto, Canada

#1 15 hrs ago
http://www.topix.com/ca/stellarton/2017/06/ri...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 1 min replaytime 73,385
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 3 hr positronium 14,231
News Samsung Galaxy J7 Max first impressions: Big sc... 14 hr Deeg 2
News Tips to make swimwear shopping season less stre... 16 hr LOL 1
News The Biggest Threat to American Farmers Is Alrea... 20 hr spytheweb 3
Digiflavor Siren – the Best Single Coil MTL Tan... Thu luckyluckyluke 1
News Windows XP: All dead, or just mostly dead? Thu Geezer 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Cuba
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,656 • Total comments across all topics: 281,823,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC