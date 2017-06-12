There are on the The Guardian story from 21 hrs ago, titled Would you like a bag with that? A look at Canada's grocery pickup, delivery options. In it, The Guardian reports that:

The Canadian grocery sector has long been considered a bit of a laggard compared to the U.S. when it comes to e-commerce and delivery services. That could change with Amazon's announcement it plans to buy Whole Foods.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Guardian.