With Whole Foods, Amazon on collision course with Wal-Mart
When Wal-Mart Stores Inc bought online retailer Jet.com for $3 billion last year, it marked a crucial moment - the world's largest brick-and-mortar retailer, after years of ceding e-commerce leadership to arch rival Amazon, intended to compete. On Friday, Amazon.com Inc countered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|3 min
|John
|73,620
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|4 hr
|VetnorsGate
|14,242
|City leaders hope project will spur high-rise d...
|Sat
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|Sat
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|4
|Samsung Galaxy J7 Max first impressions: Big sc...
|Fri
|Deeg
|2
|Would you like a bag with that? A look at Canad...
|Fri
|Cusps
|1
|Tips to make swimwear shopping season less stre...
|Fri
|LOL
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC