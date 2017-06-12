Windows XP: All dead, or just mostly ...

Windows XP: All dead, or just mostly dead?

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: ITworld

Security and patch experts contend that Windows XP is still retired, still obsolete, still dead, even though Microsoft has arguably muddied the waters by issuing security updates two months running for the 16-year-old operating system. Chris Goettl, product manager with patch management vendor Ivanti, concurred.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ITworld.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 2 hr RiccardoFire 73,141
OBS Crius RDTA,Simple,Versatile,Easy to Clean 4 hr luckyluckyluke 1
DVDFab 10.0.4.2 for windows Updated! 5 hr dvdlover 1
News Scientists devoloping 'crumb-free bread' on ISS 7 hr Cath League of Du... 6
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 10 hr VetnorsGate 14,204
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 19 hr Lucy 729
News Bodies do a lot of weird things to adapt to dif... Wed Keyanna 2
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,340 • Total comments across all topics: 281,768,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC