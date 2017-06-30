What Amazon wants from Whole Foods: D...

What Amazon wants from Whole Foods: Data on shopping habits

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Gillette News-Record

Why is Amazon spending nearly $14 billion for Whole Foods ? One reason: People who buy yoga mats and fitness trackers on Amazon might also like grapes, nuts and other healthy items at the organic grocery chain. In short, the deal stands to net Amazon a wealth of data-driven insights into how shoppers behave offline - insights that are potentially very lucrative.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 4 min Science 75,837
News NASA: No, we don't have child slave colonies on... 1 hr Rubio s Foam Partays 4
News NASA tries to kickstart memes with a photo of J... 1 hr Rubio s Foam Partays 2
News Christian Bernal arrested by US Marshals 2 hr Bumping gums 22
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 8 hr 0smius 14,332
News PowWow Energy Releases Automated Water Records ... 13 hr William Gannon 1
News Microsoft issues more security patches for oldera 20 hr Cameon233 2
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,135 • Total comments across all topics: 282,145,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC