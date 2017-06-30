What Amazon wants from Whole Foods: Data on shopping habits
Why is Amazon spending nearly $14 billion for Whole Foods ? One reason: People who buy yoga mats and fitness trackers on Amazon might also like grapes, nuts and other healthy items at the organic grocery chain. In short, the deal stands to net Amazon a wealth of data-driven insights into how shoppers behave offline - insights that are potentially very lucrative.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|4 min
|Science
|75,837
|NASA: No, we don't have child slave colonies on...
|1 hr
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|4
|NASA tries to kickstart memes with a photo of J...
|1 hr
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
|Christian Bernal arrested by US Marshals
|2 hr
|Bumping gums
|22
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|8 hr
|0smius
|14,332
|PowWow Energy Releases Automated Water Records ...
|13 hr
|William Gannon
|1
|Microsoft issues more security patches for oldera
|20 hr
|Cameon233
|2
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC