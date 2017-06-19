'We sort of choked': Obama official s...

'We sort of choked': Obama official says it's hard to defend the...

'We sort of choked': Obama official says it's hard to defend the administration's response to Russian hackers in the 2016 election A senior Obama administration official said that his team "sort of choked" when responding to reports that Russian-linked hackers had tried to influence to the November election. The Washington Post reported on how, even though Barack Obama learned about the influence of hackers with ties to the Kremlin months before the election, the administration chose not take strong action in part due to assumptions that Hillary Clinton would win .

