Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in Texas

HOUSTON>> The Navy's newest combat ship was put into active service following a commissioning ceremony today, named after former Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords who was injured during a 2011 shooting. Giffords told a crowd at the ceremony in the Texas Gulf Coast city of Galveston that she was honored the 421-foot-long ship will carry her name and the vessel is "strong and tough, just like her crew."

