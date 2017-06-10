Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in Texas
HOUSTON>> The Navy's newest combat ship was put into active service following a commissioning ceremony today, named after former Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords who was injured during a 2011 shooting. Giffords told a crowd at the ceremony in the Texas Gulf Coast city of Galveston that she was honored the 421-foot-long ship will carry her name and the vessel is "strong and tough, just like her crew."
