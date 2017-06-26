Warship not vulnerable to cyber attac...

Warship not vulnerable to cyber attack, Defence Secretary insists

Britain's most powerful warship is not vulnerable to a cyber attack, the Defence Secretary has insisted, after fears were raised about its software. HMS Queen Elizabeth, the 280-metre, 65,000-tonne aircraft carrier that set sail for the first time on Monday, has computers running the same operating system that was hit by a cyber attack in May, The Times disclosed.

Chicago, IL

