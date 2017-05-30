Wal-Mart reassures employees as it touts tech investments

Wal-Mart Stores Inc executives on Friday reassured workers they remained integral to the company's success as they highlighted investments in online sales and other technology to compete with rivals like Amazon.com Inc. FILE PHOTO - A Walmart store is seen in Encinitas, California, U.S. on April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.: Wal-Mart Stores Inc executives on Friday reassured workers they remained integral to the company's success as they highlighted investments in online sales and other technology to compete with rivals like Amazon.com Inc .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.