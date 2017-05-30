Wal-Mart reassures employees as it touts tech investments
Wal-Mart Stores Inc executives on Friday reassured workers they remained integral to the company's success as they highlighted investments in online sales and other technology to compete with rivals like Amazon.com Inc. FILE PHOTO - A Walmart store is seen in Encinitas, California, U.S. on April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.: Wal-Mart Stores Inc executives on Friday reassured workers they remained integral to the company's success as they highlighted investments in online sales and other technology to compete with rivals like Amazon.com Inc .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|29 min
|IB DaMann
|71,506
|Uncover Threats in SSL Traffic: The Ultimate Gu...
|1 hr
|stupidform
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|5 hr
|Mary
|724
|Prince Andrew opens new world-class research fa...
|16 hr
|Daisy
|1
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|20 hr
|VetnorsGate
|14,171
|Vector Injection is worth the drive to Acton
|Thu
|MoldyMasters
|1
|Quick Solution to Losslessly Cut MP4 Videos on ...
|Thu
|rogergo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC