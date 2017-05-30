Virginia astronaut nurtures dreams in a new book
When astronaut Leland Melvin set out on a tour to promote his new memoir last week, he brought a piece of home with him. Melvin, a 1982 graduate of Heritage High School who moved back to Lynchburg after retiring from NASA in 2014, collaborated with several area residents to turn one of his photographs, taken from space, into a jacket he can wear during appearances to promote "Chasing Space: An Astronaut's Story of Grit, Grace, and Second Chances."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|4 min
|replaytime
|71,446
|Prince Andrew opens new world-class research fa...
|5 hr
|Daisy
|1
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|10 hr
|VetnorsGate
|14,171
|Vector Injection is worth the drive to Acton
|20 hr
|MoldyMasters
|1
|Quick Solution to Losslessly Cut MP4 Videos on ...
|21 hr
|rogergo
|1
|Researchers at Credit Suisse say there will be ...
|23 hr
|Zombies
|1
|Retail armageddon: More bankruptcies in four mo...
|23 hr
|Zombies
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC