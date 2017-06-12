Verizon completes Yahoo deal, Marissa Mayer resigns
Verizon officially completed its deal to acquire Yahoo's core Internet assets for $4.48 billion after months of uncertainty about the deal, both companies announced Tuesday. Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer is resigning from the company.
