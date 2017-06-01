Vallejo police shoot suspect in Contra Costa County
A Vallejo man sought by police for several days was hospitalized after he suffered multiple gunshot wounds in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night in unincorporated Contra Costa County, police said. According to Vallejo police, on May 25 officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit with someone who was driving recklessly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|10 min
|replaytime
|71,199
|Researchers at Credit Suisse say there will be ...
|1 hr
|Zombies
|1
|Retail armageddon: More bankruptcies in four mo...
|1 hr
|Zombies
|1
|Kathy Griffin shocks in gory photo shoot with D...
|1 hr
|Gord
|1
|Climate `Danger Zone' Seen If Trump Pulls Out o...
|1 hr
|Gord
|1
|Greenland Glacier Melt Actually Warped Earth's ...
|1 hr
|Greed
|1
|Dark Millions : Private Carding Forum (Feb '15)
|6 hr
|Zhiqi
|15
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC