US government websites hacked with pro-Islamic State rant
US government websites, many of them in Ohio, were hacked Sunday with a message that purports to be supportive of the Islamic State terrorist group. A message posted on the website of Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich said, "You will be held accountable Trump, you and all your people for every drop of blood flowing in Muslim countries."
