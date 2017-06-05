'Ulysses' VR game developed in Boston showcased in Ireland
A virtual reality game developed by college students in Boston and based on James Joyce's "Ulysses" is being showcased in Dublin as the Irish capital holds its annual celebration of the author and novel. The public can test the game from June 14 to 16 at the James Joyce Centre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Best iTunes DRM Audio Converter
|2 hr
|dvdlover
|1
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|3 hr
|Jesus is God
|72,708
|Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in ...
|8 hr
|Julia
|6
|Tim Cook tells grads: Tech without values is wo...
|13 hr
|online reality bu...
|1
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|21 hr
|spud
|105
|a You have a what for whata ?: Columbus entrepr...
|21 hr
|Kelly
|2
|Gianforte to plead guilty to assaulting reporte...
|Sat
|Geezer
|3
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC