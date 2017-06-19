Ubuntu 3334-1: Linux kernel (Xenial H...

Ubuntu 3334-1: Linux kernel (Xenial HWE) vulnerabilities

Software Description: - linux-lts-xenial: Linux hardware enablement kernel from Xenial for Trusty Details: It was discovered that the stack guard page for processes in the Linux kernel was not sufficiently large enough to prevent overlapping with the heap. An attacker could leverage this with another vulnerability to execute arbitrary code and gain administrative privileges Roee Hay discovered that the parallel port printer driver in the Linux kernel did not properly bounds check passed arguments.

