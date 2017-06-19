UBS: Oracle jumps 10% after earnings ...

UBS: Oracle jumps 10% after earnings - and the gains won't...

Read more: SFGate

UBS analyst Fatima Boolani thinks this is just the beginning for Oracle and shares are only going up from here. With a price target of $52, about 4% higher than Oracle's current price, Boolani says the cloud-computing focus and better revenue streams is what will drive the stock higher.

Chicago, IL

