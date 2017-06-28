Trump resumes his fight with Amazon

Trump resumes his fight with Amazon

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: CNN

President Trump has resumed his long fight with Amazon and its founder Jeff Bezos. But his latest attack has left experts scratching their heads.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CNN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 49 min Subduction Zone 75,743
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 1 hr VetnorsGate 14,326
News Christian Bernal arrested by US Marshals 7 hr CCTX 10
100W ETALIENS E.T-X3, A Ergonomic & Durable Mod... 15 hr luckyluckyluke 1
News School boards celebrate education (May '13) 15 hr Creeps 4
DVDFab Passkey 9.2.0.5 was Updated! 21 hr dvdlover 1
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Wed REAL AMERICAN 735
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,662 • Total comments across all topics: 282,117,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC