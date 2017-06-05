This startup is picking up Google's slack in search, and it...
This startup is picking up Google's slack in search, and it just got another $53 million to keep growing But Google has created an expectation that all search features should be easy to use and just as accurate. That's why it's really frustrating when you use the search function on a random website or in an app and you can't find what you're looking for.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|1 min
|Into The Night
|72,481
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|11 min
|okimar
|78
|Apple's VR leap could help Orlando's tech scene
|1 hr
|jlm5377422
|1
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|3 hr
|Darly314
|9
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|4 hr
|positronium
|14,187
|Richland woman picked for NASA astronaut candid...
|14 hr
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Strange signals from space and black holes: Ast...
|15 hr
|Elise R Gingerich
|6
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC