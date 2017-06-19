'This is a very real threat': Top int...

'This is a very real threat': Top intelligence officials lay...

Current and former officials said in testimony before the congressional intelligence committees on Wednesday that Russian hackers infiltrated election systems in at least 21 states leading up to Election Day in a "well-planned, well-coordinated" campaign directed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The overlapping House and Senate hearings were held amid questions about President Donald Trump's stance on Russia's election interference, and whether he believes it occurred at all .

Chicago, IL

