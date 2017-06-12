These Inspiring Teen Girls Invented a Solar-Powered Housing...
These Inspiring Teen Girls Invented a Solar-Powered Housing Solution for the Homeless -- Now They Are Presenting Their Work at MIT These Inspiring Teen Girls Invented a Solar-Powered Housing Solution for the Homeless -- Now They Are Presenting Their Work at MIT In Southern California's San Fernando Valley, 12 teenage inventors joined forces in an effort to aid their community's homeless population. "Because we come from low-income families ourselves, we can't give them money," high school student Daniela Orozco explained to Mashable .
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|12 min
|replaytime
|73,205
|The Biggest Threat to American Farmers Is Alrea...
|1 hr
|spytheweb
|3
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|17 hr
|VetnorsGate
|14,220
|Digiflavor Siren – the Best Single Coil MTL Tan...
|18 hr
|luckyluckyluke
|1
|Windows XP: All dead, or just mostly dead?
|Thu
|Geezer
|1
|Rise of the machines: Canadian retailers on 'cu...
|Thu
|not a Robot
|1
|OBS Crius RDTA,Simple,Versatile,Easy to Clean
|Thu
|luckyluckyluke
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC