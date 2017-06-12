These Inspiring Teen Girls Invented a...

16 hrs ago Read more: News Times

These Inspiring Teen Girls Invented a Solar-Powered Housing Solution for the Homeless -- Now They Are Presenting Their Work at MIT These Inspiring Teen Girls Invented a Solar-Powered Housing Solution for the Homeless -- Now They Are Presenting Their Work at MIT In Southern California's San Fernando Valley, 12 teenage inventors joined forces in an effort to aid their community's homeless population. "Because we come from low-income families ourselves, we can't give them money," high school student Daniela Orozco explained to Mashable .

