Theme parks plan raft ride, 'Fast' attraction, Trump animatronic
We've picked at Pandora, vaulted past Volcano Bay and unleashed the virtual-reality version of Kraken. Is that all there is? Nope, not with Central Florida's theme parks and attractions.
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|6 hr
|Subduction Zone
|73,553
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|9 hr
|VetnorsGate
|14,234
|City leaders hope project will spur high-rise d...
|15 hr
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|15 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|4
|Samsung Galaxy J7 Max first impressions: Big sc...
|Fri
|Deeg
|2
|Would you like a bag with that? A look at Canad...
|Fri
|Cusps
|1
|Tips to make swimwear shopping season less stre...
|Fri
|LOL
|1
