The 'space nation' Asgardia will attempt its first launch this...
However, experts are uncertain if Asgardia could become a nation, and it's unclear how it will fund or build a human space colony. The Space Kingdom of Asgardia has announced what may be a significant step towards becoming recognized as the first nation to orbit Earth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|18 min
|Ragmar
|73,036
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|18 min
|SoE
|14,201
|Scientists devoloping 'crumb-free bread' on ISS
|59 min
|Emerald
|4
|Bodies do a lot of weird things to adapt to dif...
|6 hr
|Keyanna
|2
|ICND1 100-105 Dumps PDF Questions for Instant S...
|9 hr
|KristiJohnson
|1
|TSHOOT 300-135 Dumps PDF Questions for Instant ...
|10 hr
|KristiJohnson
|1
|Pass 400-151 Exam with Valid CCIE 400-151 Brain...
|10 hr
|KristiJohnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC